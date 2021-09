A crackdown on unvaccinated people arriving (or returning) from abroad is on the horizon. To avoid the spread of the virus and its variants, the Federal Council has put forward two proposals, on which the cantons will have to express themselves by next Tuesday. The first option requires that unvaccinated and untreated people entering Switzerland - regardless of their origin - must present a negative test upon entry. Then, four to seven days after arrival in the Confederation, they would have to take another test (at their own expense). The second suggestion, in addition to the presentation of a negative test upon entry into the country, provides for a quarantine period of ten days for travelers. The preventive isolation can be reduced after seven days by undergoing a new swab. Those arriving in Switzerland will also have to fill out the electronic registration form (Passenger Locator Form) and it will apply to those entering the country by any means: on foot, by bicycle, by plane, by train, by boat, by bus and by car. «Controls will be intensified and, if necessary, fines will be imposed,« the government specifies. Excluded from the measures are border crossers, children under 16, transit passengers and truck drivers crossing into Switzerland. Instead, the FOPH’s list of at-risk countries is being dropped. «The highly contagious Delta variant has led to a significant increase in the number of cases in many countries in a matter of days,« the Executive specified. The State Secretariat for Migration’s (SEM) list of high-risk countries, which determines from which country one can enter Switzerland, remains in effect. A decision by the Federal Council is expected on September 17.