Credit Suisse is reorganising its activities in Switzerland. Among other things, the business of Neue Aargauer Bank AG (NAB) will be merged with CS. Job cuts at the NAB and the Swiss Universal Bank are therefore inevitable, the bank announced on Tuesday. In addition, the bank wants to reduce the number of branches in Switzerland, from the current 146 to 109. This will mainly concern Aargau: after the merger with the 100% owned Neue Aargauer Bank (NAB), the number of branches in the canton will increase from thirty to 12.