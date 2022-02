Following an initial effort to find comprehensive solutions, Health Minister Alain Berset has become increasingly more isolated over time. This was the opinion of Hans-Ulrich Bigler, Director of the Swiss Union of Crafts and Professions (USAM), and Casimir Platzer, President of Gastrosuisse, who today criticized the actions of the Federal Councillor in connection with the COVID crisis.

Other members of the executive committee have gradually withdrawn, leaving room for Berset on the grounds of not wanting to interfere with matters for which they were not directly responsible, the two commented bitterly in an interview given to today’s edition of the Neue Zürcher Zeitung. The outcome was that the Fribourg-based department «did its own thing» with respect to the pandemic of the century.

In the opinion of Bigler, in dealing with the pandemic, Switzerland completely lost the balance between socio-political, economic and health aspects. The focus was placed exclusively on public health, he says.

However, studies show that the longer a lockdown lasts, the higher the damage to the economy, he notes, a factor that has never been seriously discussed. The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has also completely failed in this respect, is the harsh judgement that emerges from the words issued to the Swiss-German newspaper.

The swift reaction of the Federal Council at the start of the emergency remains the only strong point of the coronavirus policy, Platzer adds. Bigler described it as an excellent result that cash credits for companies were made available without delay. Finance Minister Ueli Maurer and the banks are to be commended in this respect, acknowledged USAM’s number one.

