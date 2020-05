It seems, however, not everyone has adhered to social distancing rules that have been repeated for months by the authorities in order to curb the contagion curve. Witness to this is an image - published by laRegione - showing a large group of people at the mouth of the Cassarate river.

This was immediately followed by the contribution from the mayor of Lugano Marco Borradori, who in a Facebook post, not unlike his Milanese counterpart Beppe Sala a few days ago, rebuked the Lugano public.

Unbelievable scenes! The city has reopened its parks, promenades, green areas... but if the social distancing rules aren’t respected, we can close everything again, to the detriment of the majority of the population that is facing this phase 2 with caution and care #nonandràtuttobene

warns Borradori. “How can you forget so quickly the two months spent at home, the deaths, the pressure on the healthcare system? How can we underestimate the danger still present, when every moment we are told that the virus is not eradicated and can quickly resume? A second wave could be catastrophic and the responsibility for avoiding it is ours alone. Of every single individual, no one excluded,“ adds the mayor.

