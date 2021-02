Culture must be experienced live: it is in fact a fragile basic necessity that thrives with free movement and that resists lockdowns badly. Yet there is a feeling that the authorities are not really aware of this. In general perception, it is as if the Ticino cultural operators have remained somewhat on the sidelines of the debate on measures to support the economy: they almost represent a peripheral sector, for some reason «less necessary» and sheltered from the pandemic weather. It is true that, in a situation like the one we are experiencing, we must first think about education - and DECS rightly did it, focusing immediately on school - and only later on spiritual nourishment, but if there is a lesson that the virus is leaving us as an inheritance, it is precisely what without culture the rest of individual and social life also breathes badly, it is incomplete. Culture, in this sense, is undoubtedly a panacea both as an economic activity and as a social aggregator: neither more nor less than any other sector of existence.