UEFA today appointed Daniel Koch as medical advisor for 2020. The former head of the Communicable Diseases Division of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has been appointed medical advisor for Euro 2020. He will be responsible for all aspects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

«Dr. Koch has extensive experience in the field of public health and communicable diseases», explains the organization’s president, Aleksander Ceferin, on the UEFA website. «His experience will be invaluable in helping UEFA, associations and host cities to maximize spectator attendance at Euro 2020 this summer».

On Wednesday, UEFA reiterated its commitment to organize Euro 2020 in 12 cities according to the schedule agreed last summer. However, due to rapidly changing infection rates and vaccination schedules, final decisions on plans to welcome fans to stadiums are not expected to be made until early April.

«I am delighted to join UEFA as a medical advisor for Euro 2020,« said Daniel Koch. «I am convinced that by working closely with all the partners involved, we will find the best solutions to organize this summer’s tournament in a safe and secure way for all concerned and, hopefully, for as many fans as possible.»

