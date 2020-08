Preparing a simple BBQ in Switzerland is much more expensive than in the rest of Europe: the cost of meat here is 2.35 higher than the EU average. This was revealed by the data of the European statistical institute Eurostat for 2019. Meat is also a luxury product in Iceland and Norway, where prices are 1.56 and 1.49 higher respectively. If we consider the EU average (calculated on 27 countries) at 100%, the cheapest are Montenegro and North Macedonia (63%), but in general in Eastern Europe meat has a lower price than in central countries. Within the EU, the index is above average and in several countries, including Austria (145), Luxembourg (141) and France (131) - also looking at the other neighboring states as well, in Italy (118) and Germany (106) too meat is more expensive than average.