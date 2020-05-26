Dear politicians, 2020 must be saved

Bellinzona, where did we leave off? Yesterday, Monday, 25 May the City Council met again; an off-site session (at the gym of Ciossetto di Sementina) in order to respect social distancing. The last time the 60 members of the Legislature had looked their town hall companions in the eye was on 17 February;just a few days before the Rabadan carnival and Ticino being swept away by the coronavirus tsunami, which we are still fighting. Back then the plenum gave a green light to a number of projects in various areas, including leisure, tourism and society. Although only three months have passed, everything and more has happened in the meantime, and the pandemic is not the only thing that has happened in Bellinzona in this terrible start to 2020.

The doubts of the radical left

2020 should have been a year that represented the turning point for the city, which was ready to enter the third phase - that of strategic investments, until 2030, for 75-100 million francs - after having overcome obstacles during the stages of the first merger and then the organisation and consolidation of the new Municipality. It should have given rise to a decade of fundamental importance for the canton capital's future, one of social and economic development and improved tax revenues. But the healthcare emergency came, momentarily stopping Bellinzona’s momentum, aiming to become the focal point of Sopraceneri. Let's not mix words: it's not all COVID-19's fault. Something else has ruined the Municipality's plans, forcing it to buckle abruptly on two important topics. The first is that relating to the twenty virus-related deaths that occurred at the Sementina elderly care home. The Movement for Socialism party (MPS) was unleashed, demanding clarification and submitting to the Executive a series of specific questions that will be answered by the end of the month.

Breathing down the right's neck

The straw that broke the camel’s back however (as mayor Mario Branda reiterated several times) was the overspending in three municipal works for a total of 5 million francs: the construction of the Policentro di Pianezzo, the redevelopment of the former oratory of Giubiasco and the modernisation of the municipal stadium. The radical Left - the MPS - railed against those sitting in the control room, against their polar opposite on the political chessboard, the Ticino League-UDC group. The Municipality is breathing down the right's neck, and isn’t willing to let go. However, it is the two audits (internal and external) and the administrative and disciplinary enquiry that will shed light on what went wrong within the Public Works Sector, and not the policy. Conclusions are expected at the end of June-beginning of July.

From the IRB to castles to be relaunched

Politics (primarily the Management Commission) has its work cut out. Helping the City out of the quagmire it suddenly found itself in. How? Preventing both the coronavirus and the public works cases from "blocking" Bellinzona for the rest of the year. The city can't stay still. There are projects to be carried out in what remains of year. These include the refurbishment of the castles, the new headquarters of the Institute for Biomedical Research at the former military base (which should be inaugurated in December or at the latest in early 2021), the future sector that will be built in place of the SBB Workshops (the contents will be unveiled at the end of September), the revised spatial planning (the master plan will be ready when the summer holidays are over), the four additional extracurricular centres that will make their debut in September, the probable decision of the Federal Office of Transport on the 27 oppositions filed against the third track, the possible news regarding the regional hospital at Saleggina, the purchase of the former hospital in Ravecchia to transform it into the House of Culture. Et cetera, et cetera.

We need unity and cohesion

There's no shortage of irons in the fire. But future finances will not be as rosy as they are currently: the year will almost certainly close in the red due to the economic consequences of COVID-19, after three consecutive surpluses. Then priorities must be redefined. This will require the support of the legislator. The Municipality has never needed it as much as it does now. Go Bellinzona!

