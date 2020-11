Why are these products dangerous?

It cannot be ruled out that the finger of the carabiner does not close properly, with a consequent risk of falling.

What is the model number?

The recall relates to the Vitalink via ferrata lanyard from the Simond brand with model numbers 8544069 and article number 2717143: see article no. attached photo of the product in question.

The products - via ferrata lanyards were sold by DECATHLON between 20 June and 2 November 2020.

Can customers recieve a refund?

Consumers in possession of a ‘Vitalink’ via ferrata lanyard from the ‘Simond’ brand are advised not to use it anymore and to return it to the nearest DECATHLON store, where they will receive a refund of the purchase price.

