The importance of quarantine is being highlighted regarding coronavirus information. The Department of Health and Sociality (DSS) have released a service number for the public.

If you are returning from a country on the list of risk regions you must registe r on the Cantonal Hotline, on 0800 144 144.

If you are using the SwissCovid app which indicates a potential contact, you must contact the federal infoline on +41 58 463 00 00.

Reports from private citizens regarding potential quarantine violations by third parties are to be sent to the cantonal police at the following contacts:

Telephone: +41 848 25 55 55

E-mail address: police@polca.ti.ch

The DSS invites the population to stick to these channels. In particular, the three-digit emergency numbers (117/112/118/144), which must remain available for emergencies. It should also be noted that only concrete reports (which report the general information of the alleged perpetrators of violations) and referenced (not anonymous) will be taken into consideration.

