Due to his state of health, the eighty-one-year-old Japanese designer did not even attend his brand’s show on September 30th.

A resident of Paris for many years, he died at the American hospital in Neully-sur-Seine on Sunday the 4th of October.

Considered a true genius of fashion, his collections were a mix of bright colors, animal prints, flowers; for over twenty years its brand had been taken over by the giant LVMH.

Born on February 27, 1939 in Himeniji, his path was atypical: before fashion he studied literature in Kyoto and then dropped out of university and began his training at Bunka Fashion College in Tokyo, a famous Japanese fashion school; Kenzo was the first male student as, until then, the school was exclusively female.

In 1964 he understood that he had to take a further step to emerge and moved to Paris: from there he began his journey that led him to the Olympus of great names in international fashion. In 1970 he opened his first boutique and the following year one of his models appeared on the cover of Elle. Since then his success grew steadily.

His clothes, his unusual and innovative cuts are immediately appreciated by the public and critics.

His two shows in 1978 and 1979 held inside a circus were memorable - an exit in front of the audience on the back of an elephant. He made costumes for the world of cinema and for theatrical performances.

In 1983 he launched his first men’s line and in 1988 his first perfume. In 1999 he retired from the stage with Antonio Marras (2003-2011) Humberto Leon and Carol Lim (2011-2019) and, starting this year, the Portuguese Felipe Oliveira Baptista took turns at the creative leadership of his maison .

In 2002 he reappeared on the stage as an interior decorator, launching a line of furnishings and furniture.

