The economy has restarted, but as restaurants and tourism show, for example, the climb will be difficult. Do you fear a decrease in tax revenues?

"We're already sure that there'll be a significant reduction in revenues. It's hard to estimate exactly how much. If we look at the data available to date, we can assume a cantonal economic contraction of around 6%. This is still a partial assessment and the percentage could be higher if the situation deteriorates further. However, it's still too early to draw any conclusions".

Should Ticino prepare itself to be a little poorer and its citizens to lower their standard of living?

"We must be ready to face challenging moments that will require new answers to a new scenario. We will certainly have to live with a period of uncertainty characterised in some areas with greater difficulties and in others with new opportunities. Our ability to react to this new scenario will determine the development we will experience in the coming months. I am sure that after an initial phase, challenging for everyone, both Switzerland and Ticino will be able to recreate the necessary framework conditions to ensure a good standard of living for our population in the future".

The 2020 Budget is now outdated and anachronistic. What are the main items of expenditure destined to experience a surge?

"There will be many and in various areas expenditure will increase. There are sectors with automatic state intervention mechanisms. Let's think, for example, of the social and employment market sector, the coverage of deficits in the public transport sector, the possible increased demand for study aid. Then there is another category of increased expenditure which relates to specific state interventions linked to the crisis we are experiencing. These are either support interventions or increased costs, for example in the health sector".

In the past few days you presented the 2019 Final Report which, with its surplus of 60,3 million, represents the last ray of sunshine of a short season in the black. Can you say that nothing could have stopped the pandemic tsunami?

"Switzerland has shown that, thanks to careful and wise management of public finances in the past, the state has been able to play a central role during this acute phase of the crisis by quickly providing significant aid that other countries could not afford. For the Canton of Ticino, we had managed to rebalance the state accounts in good time and we can therefore face this crisis with a slightly better situation than a few years ago, even if the balance achieved still rests on fragile foundations".

For the cantonal finances, very difficult years lay ahead. What can be done to mitigate the effects of the deep crisis that will affect us?

"Ticino and Switzerland must quickly relaunch the economy and, consequently, employment. Only then will we be able to mitigate the effects of the crisis. The issue of employment and economic recovery will certainly be the centre of attention for governments in various countries".

Ticino has a long experience of accounts in the red but has been able to get back on its feet. What makes you say it will be like that on this occasion, or is it being pessimistic?

"In the short term, public finances will inevitably be put under pressure. The public sector will have to play its role in this crisis phase and this will weigh on the cantonal finances. In the medium term we should be able to identify a path that will balance the accounts. As we've seen in this situation, we are not sheltered from sudden and unexpected crises and only a state with the necessary financial reserves can play a central role and intervene in crisis management credibly".

Has the State Council already drawn up an action plan?

"At this stage we had to manage the acute crisis from a healthcare point of view and today also from an economic and employment angle. Now that the situation is stabilising, we can also start looking at the medium term to define an action plan. The coming months will be important to get a full picture of the situation. Today no country is able to define with certainty a medium-term development scenario. A lot of uncertainty still reigns, we are faced with a new situation to which we were not accustomed. At these times it is necessary to maintain clarity to adjust the procedures well also from a time perspective".

The Grand Council, in session extra muros at the Palazzo dei Congressi in Lugano, will deal with the Coronavirus theme for a whole day. What do you expect from this flowing debate?

"There will be an opportunity to discuss what has happened during this period of acute crisis and it will also be important to start discussing future development scenarios. We must expect challenging months in which the employment market will be put under pressure and in which there'll initially be an increase in the unemployment rate".

There have been about thirty parliamentary acts regarding COVID-19, interpellations bursting with questions: are you ready to respond to all, or you wait for someone to take a step back?

"We are ready to respond to all parliamentary acts submitted. We are also ready in case, in order to facilitate the work, there will be those who ask for a written reply".

Has the season of accountability started for politicians, parliamentarians in particular?

"We are living in a unique historical phase, facing a crisis of global proportions. The scale of this challenge requires a collective assumption of responsibility with responses commensurate with the seriousness of the situation. The debate and political discussion will have to be concentrated on those essential aspects to define the country's development trajectory. It will be necessary to debate constructively, with foresight and going to the essence of the problems. Demonstrating also the ability to synthesize in order to find an agreement that will allow, in the interest of everyone, the country to get out of this crisis as quickly as possible. This will depend on our ability to act, but also on developments at international level".

Has the failure of the referendum against the tax cuts (which came into force in January) now provided some relief?

"I see that we have one less problem today: that of regulating the exit from special tax regimes. In this context, Ticino has a clear framework, this is not the case for those cantons that did not manage to implement a tax reform before the Coronavirus crisis".

And to those who say with that package the state will still lack money to finance policies that benefit citizens, how would you respond?

"We are in a whole new context. This Coronavirus crisis touches all public policy. Tax is one of them. Today we have the advantage of having a clear fiscal framework, had it not been the case we would have had uncertainties on this front too. There'll be a shortfall of tax revenues because this crisis has temporarily paralysed the functioning of the country".

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata