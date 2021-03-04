For 40% of Swiss people, digitization does not sufficiently consider the human aspect (Deloitte report: Digital Humanism, North Star of the Recovery. Innovation Summit 2020)

35% of respondents think digital sales channels will benefit even after the pandemic is over. The figure is even more significant for the elderly population: almost half (44%) of pensioners in Europe have used digital technologies for the first time in the last year. But digitizing every experience is not always the best solution: in fact, 41% of respondents said they prefer a mix between online and physical for shopping.

The Deloitte report also takes into account other aspects of digitization besides payments and online commerce. For example, it also analyzes school and work, highlighting how there is widespread concern about the possibility that the digitization processes underway are too pushed and may not consider the human aspect enough.in the use of technologies. This is the opinion of 40% of the inhabitants of Switzerland, in line with the European average of 38%. But there are countries where the problem is even more acute, such as France, where almost half of the respondents (46%) complain of a lack of a «human-centered» approach. For the future, therefore, it is expected that the most effective and functional innovative solutions will consist of an integrated mix of physical and digital , so as to preserve that relational element that we feel the need very much after more than a year with imposed lockouts and confinements. .

For 40% of Swiss people, digitization does not sufficiently consider the human aspect (Deloitte report: Digital Humanism, North Star of the Recovery. Innovation Summit 2020)

«The data that emerge from our research confirm an important evidence that we had intuited from the first weeks of the pandemic: technology and innovation have been fundamental to allow us to continue working, studying and communicating . Without this precious ally, the impact of the pandemic would have been much heavier from all points of view: health, economic, social - commented Andrea Poggi, Innovation Leader North and South Europe at Deloitte . «But from this great experiment that the pandemic has created, we have also understood what the limits of innovation are: we cannot think of transforming every physical experience into a virtual experience. The massive and continued use of technology during the harshest months of the pandemic, in fact, has led to the rediscovery of the importance of physical interaction - in presence - between people. Almost four out of ten respondents (38% is the European average) believe that the digitization process does not sufficiently consider the human aspect: this means that, in the future, we must rethink innovation according to these needs and characteristics of people. We must go in the direction of an ever more anthropocentric innovation . And for this reason we think that the winning solutions will be represented by hybrid models, in which there is an integrated mix of digital and physical».

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata