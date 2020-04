The Council of State and the Cantonal Staff of Conduct (SMCC) met with the press to share information updating the public on the steps regarding the situation and highlighting the subject on reopening of schools. Present at the meeting was director of the Department of education, culture, and sport Manuele Bertoli , Giorgio Merlani cantonal doctor, Lisa Kottanattu specialist in pediatrics and infectious diseases of the EOC and vice-president of the Association of Ticino Municipalities and representative of the Luganese Regional Development Agency, and also mayor of Capriasca Andrea Pellegrinelli .

THE INDICATIONS

DECS announced that an alternative reorganisation to the “regular” situation will be envisaged according to reopening from 11th May - that families will have to take care of their children for the time when they are not attending school - that schools will be available for any care together with extracurricular services; school administration offices will receive further updated indications concerning protocols to be adopted in case of suspected infection by teachers and students.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Objectives of reopening:

- rebuild a reassuring daily life within the school;

- bring the pupils back into a familiar learning context, avoiding a 6-month interruption;

- rework what was proposed in distance learning;

- arrange a normal closure of the school year in all areas such as practical, organisational and relational aspects;

- involve pupils in preventing the spread of Covid-19 and other viruses

Organisational measures:

- all sections of elementary school reopen with a partial frequency and attendance over time (four half days or two full days) and with a half of normal school numbers in classes - max 25

- this also applies to kindergarten but with optional frequency;

- pupils will be at school alternately and in small groups;

- staggered entry and exit from school in order to reduce contacts between teachers, pupils, and parents. grandparents and people at risk to avoid accompaniment;

- possible adjustment of timetables and spaces in order to maintain social distance;

- reduced contact during recreation;

- use of the toilets in order to reduce contacts;

- renunciation of school and canteen services;

- large spaces (such as gyms) that can be transformed into a classroom where occasionally all the children of a section can meet;

- preferred walking accompaniment on the journey home-school-home

- lesson on suspended special subjects;

- Municipalities that demonstrate that they are unable to open even thanks to the inspectorate’s exemption, DECS are authorised to postpone the opening to 18 May.

SECONDARY SCHOOL

Objectives of reopening:

- reactivate human contact between students and teachers;

- support students who have had difficulties in distance learning;

- consolidate what has been learned - in particular for the classes at the end of a cycle;

- elaborate the situation experienced in view of the closure of the school year;

- take a first step towards normality;

- involve pupils in preventing the spread of Covid-19 and other viruses

Organisational measures:

- partial return on the basis of each institution will organise a reduced presence of classes in place for a minimum of one day (or two half days);

- it is necessary to foresee a first meeting between class teacher, support teacher and students;

- distinguish between subjects that will continue to be followed at a distance and those in attendance: for the first classes, Mathematics and three other subjects, including Science, Geography, History and French, will be present; for the second classes Mathematics and German as well as two between science, Geography, History and French always present; for third and fourth grades, face-to-face teaching focuses on Mathematics, German, Italian and English;

PE, cooking, musical, arts and laboratory activities of natural sciences will not take place;

- recreation, entrances and exits, and the use of toilets to be organised in order to reduce contact;

Distance learning:

- distance learning will partially continue until 19 June;

- the use of Moodle remains 100% active, the same applies to Teams in remote subjects

HEALTH INDICATIONS

- promote and teach regular hand washing;

- actively promote distances through the adoption of spacing measures and the reduction and stabilisation of class groups;

- define a resting place for adults when they accompany their children to school;

- teachers will have surgical masks available every day;

- keep the rooms clean.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata