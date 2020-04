“Between 40 and 50 thousand cross-border commuters will pass the border on Monday. I have the impression that in Canton Ticino there is no awareness of the seriousness of the current situation. The canton has, in proportion, double the Comasco coronavirus infections and three times more than the Varese province. This is why I consider Bellinzona’ s choices devoid of any logical foundation and in many respects even unreasonable”. The secretary then added “From May 4th Ticino will have to realign itself to the decisions of Bern, having obtained, exceptionally an extension to the restrictions commencing next week. It seems to me there is foolish attitude and a lack of attention to the principles that underlie the good neighbourly relations between Italy and Switzerland. I think the line of the Ticino authorities is clear. In the unfortunate case of contagion, our frontier workers will certainly not be in charge of Ticino’s health care but will return to this side of the border for all the necessary treatment. This is not the way to do it”.