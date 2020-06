It’s called "Breakfast in town", the new initiative of the The Locarno Industrial and Manufacturing Trade Association (SCIA). An initiative that aims to contribute to the revival of catering and trade in general in this not simple period, in which the effects of the lockdown of recent months are felt in the acute phase of the health emergency, due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

The idea, therefore, is to involve all restaurateurs to propose a personalised breakfast for customers: the receipt will be kept by the customer and then be shown in the shops of the city where the shopkeeper will have the opportunity to give discounts or personalised vouchers.

The proposed "breakfast" time starts from the opening of the individual restaurant until 10.30 am. The initiative will take place in Locarno during July and August.

Not just for tourists

To advertise this initiative, a flyer will be produced containing all the names of participating restaurants and businesses that will accept the receipt and allowing discounts. The project will also be publicised through the various social media platforms by the Lake Maggiore and Valleys Tourism Organisation and supported by the City of Locarno. Of course, not just tourists, but also the local population will benefit from this initiative.

Those interested can contact Nadya Pellegrini, project manager, on 079 409 9724. Applications by 30 June.