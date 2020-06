From the vineyards that surround Lake Biel, to the beauty of Creux du Van, the Swiss Grand Canyon across to the breath-taking view that can be enjoyed from the panoramic windows of the Bernina Express and the Glacier Express, passing through Saint Moritz and Zermatt.

“The health emergency has made tourism in our home difficult and we are very proud to be able to make a contribution to the sector - explains Prisca Dindo, director of the travel section of Corriere del Ticino - Our territory is wonderful and we often do not realise the treasures it holds ”. The programmes are available via our website: (www.viaggi.cdt )