The 15th edition of S. Pellegrino Sapori Ticino started off successfully. Yesterday, the event was recognized as the best food and wine event of the year by the prestigious magazine Food&Travel Italia, which is the Italian edition of the international magazine that is distributed in 18 countries and focuses on food and wine, gourmet travel and high-profile tourism.

A very special award given during the 2021 Awards evening which took place at the San Barbato Resort in Lavello in the province of Potenza, attended by many dignitaries and experts in the sector. «Everything you ever dreamed of knowing (and experiencing) about food and never dared to ask: prestigious locations, some of the biggest names in cuisine, a 15-year history studded with successes and events devoted to flavour capable of pleasing every palate», this was the proud motivation of Dany Stauffacher, founder of S. Pellegrino Sapori Ticino, who decided to share his joy with everyone in the Ticino region to honour the important work that has been carried out together over the years.

Starting tomorrow, the 2021 evenings of the festival begin, which this year is dedicated to Italian flavors and beyond. Dany Stauffacher has decided to embark on a journey through Italy, across 10 regions with some of their best chefs, all 2 Michelin stars. A path that, between October 3 and November 14, will enable people to taste an incredible variety of flavors, discovering an Italy that aims to narrate a collection of scents and colors. « In Switzerland, the connection between Switzerland and Italy has always been extremely strong. I therefore wanted to organize a sort of virtual journey through Ticino and all of Italy, directed at tourist and intercultural exchange between our region and Italy in an effort to give visibility to the tourist market via the food and wine industry. Ticino has always stood out as the canton of hospitality and collaboration, and being able to network such different entities can only bring benefits to our area and give us the opportunity to promote it even more,« he explained.

Guest chefs will be Michelangelo Mammoliti for Piedmont, Donato Ascani for Veneto, Peter Girtler for Trentino Alto Adige, Nino di Costanzo for Campania, Alberto Faccani for Emilia Romagna, Stefano Baiocco for Lombardy, Anthony Genovese for Lazio, Matteo Metullio and Davide De Prà for Friuli Venezia Giulia, Francesco Bracali for Tuscany and Pino Cuttaia for Sicily.

In this edition, as in previous years, the scene of the various stellar performances will be the kitchens of many top locations that, with their chefs, will provide typical Ticinese hospitality, putting their professionalism at the service of festival guests, in an area that is increasingly devoted to complete food and wine tourism. The latest Food Travel Monitor 2020 of the World Food Travel Association, the largest international study on food and wine tourism, reports that 53% of world travelers declare themselves food and wine tourists and 71% of travelers want to live memorable experiences in this field. And once again, S. Pellegrino Sapori Ticino serves as the spokesperson for a sector that has suffered greatly over the past year, in order to send out a strong signal to the entire world of catering: with the classical enthusiasm and charm that distinguishes the event, it will start again by focusing on quality and local area.

Heinz Rufibach del Grand Hotel Zermatterhof a Zermatt.

The Official Opening Night will take place on Monday at the Hotel Splendide Royal which, as for several years now, will host chefs from the Swiss Deluxe Hotels. Home chef Domenico Ruberto, who was awarded his first Michelin star this year in appreciation of his untiring pursuit of excellence, will host Heinz Rufibach of Grand Hotel Zermatterhof, Luigi Lafranco of Riffelalp Resort 2222M Zermatt and Marco Ortolani of La Réserve Eden au Lac Zürich.

Besides the official meetings, the event will offer some special moments including the French evening tomorrow, October 3, at Seven in Lugano inside the Casino, with chef Bernard Fournier, to celebrate the return of French gaming at the Casino of Lugano.

You have extensive knowledge of the Casino of Lugano, acquired through your involvement since 2009 as a non-operating member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee. Which main issues should be addressed?

« We begin with the fact that the casino is a great value for the city, so getting the renewal of the federal concession is of strategic importance, fundamental, is the objective number one, then we have to develop the new thread that is online gaming profitability without neglecting the other essential point which is to continue to guarantee the reputation of the casino beyond reproach. These objectives are not taken for granted because online is a small market with strong competitors, the renewal of the concession depends on the results and the reputation is guaranteed by working in the public interest of all».

Which relationships are between the Casino and the city of Lugano in the prospect of the development of city tourism?

«Relations are excellent. The contribution that the Casino provides to the main shareholder is great both in financial terms and in terms of image, it is a key element of the tourist industry, one of the assets that the city has at its disposal, helping to give it that luster and charm thanks to which Lugano is known and admired internationally. We are a niche casino with respect to the mass market, we might call it a boutique casino, and it is our intention to continue to keep this line. Importance and attention to our Lugano territory that obviously also transcends to the Canton, walking in a natural way towards what will be the Ticino City, of which Lugano, together with other cities, will be part».

Significance and attention to the area have always characterized the Casino of Lugano, whose history is long.

«A particular focus on our customers and our staff, with even a high-level indoor gastronomic offer, with a top reference restaurant in town. It’s a theme on which we focus a lot, and with this in mind we also work in perfect synergy with Seven to give our customers a pleasant experience at 360 degrees: a wide range of gaming on the one hand and a panoramic restaurant with one of the most striking views of the lake, on the other.» M.Le.

