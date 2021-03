President of the State Council Norman Gobbi has released a video message to mark Easter, wishing the general public and the many friends of Ticino a peaceful holiday season and to remind them of the recommended conduct necessary to limit the spread of the coronavirus in our Canton.

Longer days and rising temperatures will heighten the desire to spend time outside in the company of family and friends - and to benefit from the natural beauty of our region. As the evolution of the pandemic is still very uncertain, also due to the introduction of new variants of the virus, we must nevertheless continue to strictly adhere to the sanitary measures, as Ticino’s population has been doing so far: this is the only way to avoid jeopardizing the efforts made by everyone to reduce new infections.

Despite the fact that the risk remains present, the president of the State Council recalls that there are positive signs. The campaign of vaccinations has begun and, thanks to the confirmed supplies, it is finally picking up speed. The old people’s homes are places of safety, in which the virus has almost completely disappeared, while hospitals and their staff are busy but not under pressure, as they have been at times in the last twelve months.

The State Council is therefore convinced that it will be possible to return to a peaceful Easter. The requirement for this to happen is that everyone, Ticinese and friends of our Canton who come from outside, respect the rules.

