The use of the mask is not mandatory, but it is strongly recommended, especially in situations where it is difficult to maintain social distancing. A group of doctors active in the fight against COVID-19 has decided to appeal to the Ticino population: "Always wear it when you go to shops, on public transport or interact with someone in an enclosed space". The letter reads: ‘For almost three months we have been committed to fighting COVID-19 in medical offices, hospitals and clinics, homes for the elderly and COVID Check Points. Thanks to our collaborators, to the precious support of the authorities and above all thanks to the admirable discipline and the great sense of responsibility of the Ticino people, we were able to overcome the first wave of infections. The call not to let our guard down by respecting social distancing measures and increased hygiene standards has been understood by many - as doctors committed the fight against the spread of this infection, however, we want to underline the importance of the use of the mask, a very useful tool to reduce the transmission of the virus when the public starts to interact again.