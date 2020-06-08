"Domestic tourism? A way forward"

The coronavirus has done considerable damage to the tourism industry In our country. This is why Switzerland Tourism (ST) is launching a far-reaching international promotional campaign. Martin Nydegger, ST's Director, has forecast a decline in revenue of up to 35% percent for the current year. Furthermore, one in four or five companies will not survive the crisis.

Based on this collapse, Switzerland Tourism has decided to launch a marketing campaign under the slogan "I need Switzerland", which will be carried out through billboards and commercials, with the aim of stimulating demand for holidays and travel in Switzerland.

The timing chosen for the announcement is particularly significant, given that all Swiss tourist infrastructure will reopen today.

The main target of the campaign are Swiss tourists, as well as travellers from Germany (the largest group of foreign tourists), France and other European countries.

The campaign focuses on Switzerland's image as a safe and clean country, and is also based on an online booking platform where reservations can be cancelled free of charge up to 48 hours before arrival.

To help the sector, the government has decided to allocate CHF 40 million in aid, half of which will be in the form of direct credits to regions, destinations and service providers, while the other half will be used for exceptional marketing activities related to the new campaign.

We contacted Angelo Trotta, director of Ticino Turismo, to ask him about the possible effects of the campaign on our canton.

"I am convinced that this is the way forward," he says, "and I think it will also be effective. Obviously, it's too soon to tell whether it will be enough. Switzerland Tourism has traditionally turned more to foreign markets, but now sets its sight on the domestic market. 38% of the budget will be invested in Switzerland, which is new. The 'I need Switzerland' concept is a good one. On the other hand, Switzerland Tourism works very well and is considered one of the best national tourist boards in the world".

"With regard to the current trend in the tourism sector, in Ticino the beginning of the year was positive, so much so that in February there was an increase in overnight stays of 13,5%. Then in March there was a 60% drop, and in April there was even talk of a 93%, drop, also because the hotels were closed. There was the restart in May, with the Ascension and Pentecost holidays. To say that everything's fine seems to me exaggerated, because it will be impossible to recover what was lost. The borders with Europe will reopen on 15 June, but there'll be fewer tourists from further afield, such as the Middle East, Asia or America, which represented the fourth market for us. And trying to recover with tourists with just domestic tourists will be quite hard". "The government has allocated 40 million, half of which for marketing, and half for relieving tourism organisations. In fact, many of the latter, including among us the other four in Ticino, surviving thanks to tourist taxes. And this year in Ticino we'll have much less revenue. With this measure, we'll be free from investments in Switzerland Tourism and we can do business this year and next year without having to invest. It's a relief. Roughly, Ticino is destined for one million over two years".

"On the whole," he says, "there are various initiatives supporting tourism in Ticino. First of all, the Switzerland Tourism campaign, then there is also our relaunch campaign which will be announced on Monday. In addition, there is the initiative we are carrying out with the DFE and BancaStato called 'Experience Ticino'. At the same time, we are working on a project with SBB which organises for train passengers' suitcases to be delivered directly to the hotel, all free of charge. And then there are excellent initiatives starting, including those of the Municipalities, as well as many on a private level".

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata