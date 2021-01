The crisis linked to the coronavirus has becomes more worrying as it emerges from the statistics that an increase in domestic violence is on the up, reported «SonntagsZeitung».

In the canton of Aargau alone, the cantonal police have seen an increase in interventions of more than 12%. Increases were also recorded in Bern and Zurich. There were also increases in contacts with youth counseling centers. There are more and more cases of girls and boys who, due to domestic violence and tensions want to leave home. Psychologists point out that these are often cases in precarious housing and family conditions, which have further aggravated with the pandemic crisis.