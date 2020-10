In 2019, 19,669 domestic violence crimes were recorded (2018: 18 522), equal to an increase of 6.2% compared to the previous year (1147 crimes). Crimes (32%), threats (22%), insults (19%) and simple injuries (10%) constitute 84% (2018: 82%) of all crimes committed within the domestic area - violence that has been recorded by the police. These figures ​​have remained fairly stable since 2009.

Injured persons registered by the police in 2019 were 11058, an amount which represents a slight increase (+ 3.7%) compared to the previous year (2018: 10653 people hurt). The percentage between male and female remains very close to that of previous years (72% women, 28% men).

Half of the crimes recorded by the police in 2019 were committed within current couple relationships and 28% within ex-couple relationships. The percentage of women abused in couple and ex-couple relationships is 76% and 79% respectively. Since 2009, these amounts have remained rather unchanged.

Domestic violence on the rise in 2019

In 2019, the police recorded 29 (2018: 27) homicides that took place in the domestic sphere, which corresponds to almost two thirds of all homicides in Switzerland (in total: 46). It appears that of the 29 murders, 15 were committed within marital relationships in which 14 women and one man were killed. This means that approximately every 4 weeks a woman was killed in the context of a couple relationship.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata