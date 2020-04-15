Domestic violence - urgent contact numbers

Taking care of patients with coronavirus will continue to be guaranteed in special wards, completely separate from the others and in complete safety, so as to avoid any possibility of contagion within the structure
Unsettled times equal unsettled daily routines during quarantine which can upset the rhythm of daily normalities leading to anxiety and insomnia - Mauro Manconi from the EOC Sleep Center shares: It is crucial to give yourself some rules - such as waking up at the same time each day along with physical activity in the morning and trying to be well exposed in daylight where possible.
The well-known Italian virologist talks about the future that awaits us: “In a hypothetical first phase of the return to normal, people who risk less, in this case perhaps women, will have to leave the house”