Domestic violence - urgent contact numbers

The Department of Health and Sociality and the Department of Institutions would like to share the contact numbers for those in domestic and critical situations.

The slogan says “Safe at home, let’s also protect ourselves from violence” the flyers will be sent to private medical offices and pharmacies - thanks to the collaboration between the Order of doctors and the Order of pharmacists of the Canton Ticino and also across to the regional hospitals of the EOC - thanks to the directorates and to the Chamber of Commerce.