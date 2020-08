Originally from Valposchiavo, he studied human medicine at the University of Zurich, where he obtained his degree in 2007 and his doctorate in 2008. In 2012 he obtained a specialisation in ophthalmology; in the same year he received the FEBO European recognition (Fellow European Board of Ophthalmology) and the FICO (Fellow of the International Board of Ophthalmology) recognition. In 2016 he obtained the specialisation degree (Schwerpunkt) in ophthalmological surgery.

After graduating from December 2007 to June 2012, he worked as an assistant physician at the Surgery Service of the Cantonal Hospital of Winterthur, at the Ophthalmology Service of the University Hospital of Zurich and at the Ophthalmology Clinic of the Cantonal Hospital of Lucerne . In 2013, thanks to a scholarship, he attended a one-year specialist training at the University of California (San Francisco, USA). Back in Switzerland he worked until the end of 2015 as head of the clinic at the Vista Diagnostics Clinic in Zurich. In 2016 he left abroad to carry out a year of training in the vitreoretinal field at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth (Australia). He then returned to work at the Vista Diagnostics Clinic in Zurich as head of service. From February to November 2019 he follows an academic fellowship in the vitreoretinal field at the Nuffield Department of Neurosciences of the Oxford Eye Hospital (UK), where he acquires considerable skills in the field of robotic surgery, gene therapy and microsurgery. Since December 2019 he has been working in the Department of Ophthalmology of the University Hospital of Zurich.