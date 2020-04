Giorgio Merlani the cantonal doctor has tested positive for COVID-19.

The report was communicated by the Cantonal General Staff of Conduct (SMCC). They have stated that Giorgio Merlani’s state of health is stable. Dr Merlani is currently in self-isolation at home and continues to work remotely. Dr Merlani recorded a video message (see below).

«Hello everyone, today my update concerns more regarding the progress of the cases across Ticino. I have always been very clear and have informed everyone that nobody is impenetrable to this virus and any of us can be infected: I have also become infected. Despite all the measures of hygiene and social distancing I want to reiterate that a 100% safety is not a given. We have also seen this with doctors and nurses on the frontline and we also know it for those people who cannot avoid contact in this difficult period. From the beginning I have recommended and advised you to avoid unnecessary contacts and gatherings, even though I am aware that in my function and in my current activity this was impossible for me.

For the month and a half, I have met hundreds of people regularly. I have met with health workers working at the front. I have been to visit facilities that treat Covid-19 patients. I have met with the press. I have seen a whole series of people with whom I have had to interact. It is possible that during one of these meetings without realising an interaction happened and I should have doubled up one more time in disinfecting myself afterwards – as I have always explained to each and every one of us that it should be done and I must share I have become infected.

On Monday I went to work normally, but as the day went on, I began to feel a slight irritative cough in the back of my throat. I suffer from allergies and I thought it was the allergy that was showing but over the course of the day I realised that something was changing. I must emphasise, among other things, that on every occasions of meeting people I always use the mask for safety and to protect those close to me. On Monday evening I went home as soon as possible, on Tuesday I didn’t go to work preferring to work from home. Although this had not been possible in the last days, I had to do it and I realised that something can be done from home too. During Tuesday I also felt the presence of a light fever - it was therefore considered necessary to do the test, not so much for my state of health but for being able to have clear information and to be able to inform those close to me. The test came back this morning and unfortunately it is positive.

The key thing to say, however, is that I’m fine, I’m very good. Even the cough that occurred on Monday is practically gone, just a few moments here and there during the day. I had the fever for 24 hours only on Tuesday evening, from there it has subsided. I repeat, I am fine, I’m at home in solitary confinement, but I’m working normally: I have a laptop, a printer, documents are sent to me. We are fortunate we live in modern times and it is possible to stay connected. I have two phones, wi-fi connection and I am in contact with my team via skype and via the internet and I am working as before, perhaps more than before. My meetings have decreased allowing me time to focus on other aspects along with my health so that I can be fully fit again as quickly as possible and, above all, no longer contagious, so that I can get back on track and continue this important work.

As soon as I had any doubt that it could be a suspicion of coronavirus I went straight into self-isolation at home, I performed the test. Since Monday evening I have isolated myself and in the next few days I will continue, so after ten days of isolation, if the symptoms completely disappear, I will be able to return to work normally. The recommendations that apply to everyone logically also apply to me.

‘What I can say to you is do not to underestimate this virus’

it can affect anyone and everyone and I’m demonstrating it to you right now. My luck is that the I have had a mild form, very mild, but this is not so for everyone. I therefore invite you to continue to be careful: we have passed the peak but the virus, as I am showing, is still far from disappearing. So please pay attention to meetings with people during Easter. The season can entice you to go out: nothing more wrong! We are winning the battle, but the war is far from being won. To all of you, however, the best wishes for a happy Easter and, as soon as possible, I will be back on track and you will see me again at the info points in the next weeks

We wish Dr Merlani all our very best wishes on a speedy recovery

