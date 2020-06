The numbers highlighted by the BFU's (Swiss Council for Accident Prevention) 2020 Safety Barometer, according to which 34% of Swiss people admit to driving under the influence of alcohol are alarming and the statistics aren't good for Ticino either. In particular, explains Simone Cotti, head of the ROAD sector at the iQ Center in Ingrado, "it is especially at Christmas and at the end of February, in conjunction with the carnivals, that we are witnessing an increase in the number of people who come to us for readmission to drive".

The reasons for a driver to get behind the wheel after too many drinks "can be found in cultural or environmental factors". In Ticino, continues our interviewee, the culture of independence is very much present, of "the world may end but I want to have my car available when I go out in the evening". This culture "is rooted in our geography because a canton with a morphological conformation such as Ticino does not allow for a widespread network of public transport such as Zurich". However, says Cotti, "alternatives are there. Many people complain about taxi fares, but causing a serious traffic accident has much more serious financial, criminal and above all psychological consequences".

As said, the numbers published by the BFU are high but in Ticino "a lot of work is being done, especially at the level of prevention". Cotti remarks that the BFU, TCS and the iQ Center have been active for some time with awareness campaigns to discourage driving in an unfit state".

For the manager of the IQ Center of Ingrado "it's important that the punitive part, i.e. the revocation of the license, is accompanied by a rehabilitation process". In any case, the call for individual responsibility remains fundamental: "Switzerland is very keen on this, as it was during the COVID emergency," concludes Cotti. This came from the release of the BFU's 2020 Safety Barometer, published on Tuesday.

Unsurprising figures

The Swiss figures are high, says Markus Meury, spokesman for Dipendenze Svizzera, the alcohol and drug addiction association, but they are not surprising. "The trend is the same as last year". It must be remembered adds Meury, "that admitting that we have been under the influence of alcohol does not necessarily mean that we have exceeded the limits allowed by law. However, "it should also be pointed out that ours is one of the European countries where fewer alcohol checks are carried out. And if people know they are not being controlled, they will obviously tend to drink more". In this respect, Switzerland would like to see a gear change.

