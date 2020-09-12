Ducrot: Ticket price increase? It would be wrong

SBB Director General Vincent Ducrot expects the railway company to receive around 400 million francs from the Confederation’s 900 million aid package for public transport which was approved Thursday by the National Council.

Around 250-260 million francs will likely be paid as a guarantee for regional transport deficits and another 150 million for infrastructure, Ducrot told the German Swiss radio SRF’s ‘Samstagsrundschau’ broadcast today.

You should never judge a crisis in the midst of a crisis

SBB does not demand money for long-distance traffic, an area for which they must be able to cover the losses themselves. Furthermore, they could also make profits in good times, the CEO said.

What is certain is that SBB will have lost between 300 and 400 million francs due to the crisis caused by the new coronavirus. An estimate of the loss for the entire year is currently impossible: ‘Nobody knows how large a possible second wave will be’ added Ducrot.

For this reason, at the moment, he leads the company ‘more in the short term’. ‘You should never judge a crisis in the midst of a crisis’ he says.

According to Ducrot, an increase in the price of tickets in the near future would be ‘a completely wrong signal’. Every day the number of passengers improves. At the moment, around 20% of users are still missing, for example tourists, commuters, but also people who go to concerts. But on weekends, many people travel by train.

