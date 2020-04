The awaited press conference of the Federal Council today was held in the presence of the President of the Confederation and head of the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport and Energy (DETEC) Simonetta Sommaruga, Head of the Department of the Interior (DI) à Alain Berset and Federal Councillor at the head of the Federal Department of Economics, Training and Research (DEFR) Guy Parmelin to update the public of the next steps regarding the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 27th, 2020, hospitals will be able to carry out all operations again, including non-urgent ones - outpatient medical offices, hairdressers, massage salons and beauty centres will be able to resume their activities. Gardening centres, DIY stores and florists can also reopen. To do this, they will have to guarantee the safety of their customers and their employees. This is what the Federal Council decided in its meeting held today April 16th. If the epidemiological situation permits, the reopening of compulsory schools and shops is scheduled for the 11th of May. High schools, vocational and universities, museums, zoos, and libraries will be reopened on 8th June.

Considering epidemiological developments and expert recommendations, the Federal Council has relaxed measures to protect the population from the new coronavirus since April 27th. To ensure planning certainty, it also discloses the stages of the loosening process planned up to the beginning of June.

The Federal Council took several risk factors into account when establishing them taking into account the increase in close contact and the flow of the population, the number of people at risk involved and the possibility of adopting protective measures. The Federal Council also assessed the usefulness of the individual easing phases for the economy.

Protecting the population and accommodating the economic damage

The Federal Council pursues several objectives. First of all, it intends to continue to protect the health of the population as a priority and in particular that of the people most at risk. The easing of the measures will be accompanied by the development and implementation of protection plans which may, depending on the sector, provide for the recommendation or obligation to use hygiene masks. Another objective is to contain the economic damage as much as possible and reduce the limitations of fundamental rights where possible. The strategy must be implemented in a uniform way on the whole national territory taking into account the measures implemented in neighbouring countries.

April 27, 2020

Phase 1 will begin on April 27th the Federal Council will relax the provisions for structures that provide only a limited number of direct contacts, in which protection plans can be easily implemented and that do not generate a strong flow of people. Measures in the stationary medical sector will be relaxed. Hospitals will be able to perform all interventions again, even non-urgent ones. The same applies to outpatient medical offices which will be able to resume their normal activity. Dentists, physiotherapy, and medical massage studies also fall into this category. In this way we also want to avoid the negative consequences of giving up medical treatments and tests.

In addition to the businesses that provide services that include body contact, such as hairdressers, massage salons, tattoo studios and beauty centres, DIY and gardening shopping centres, gardening shops and florists will also be able to reopen. Furthermore, facilities open to the public without customer service, such as self-service car wash facilities, will no longer be subject to the operating ban. Finally, the limitation to the close family circle for funeral ceremonies will be lifted.

On April 27th, restrictions will also be lifted in grocery stores, which will also be able to sell items on display which are not among the basic necessities.

11th of May and 8th June 2020

In a second phase, which will start on 11th May, compulsory schools, shops, and markets are reopened. The Federal Council will decide on this at the meeting to be held on April 29th. On June 8th presidential activities are expected to resume in secondary, professional and universities. Starting from that date, recreational and leisure facilities, such as museums, libraries, botanical and zoological gardens, may also reopen - the assembly ban may also be relaxed. The details of this third phase will be established in the session to be held on May 27th. The Federal Council has not yet made decisions on further steps. As from when events with a large influx of public can take place again, it will be the subject of an additional session.

Stages decided on the basis of epidemiological evolution

The transition from one phase to the next will depend on the evolution of the epidemic and will only be started if there is no sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. Sufficient time must elapse between the individual phases to monitor the effects of the relaxation of the measures. The evaluation criteria are new cases of infection, the number of hospitalisations, the number of deaths and the occupancy rate of hospital beds.

As soon as there is a sufficient drop in cases of contagion, the cantons will resume tracking them systematically - infected people must be identified, treated, and isolated promptly. To prevent further infections, the transmission chains will have to be rebuilt. To this end, a comprehensive test strategy, a contact tracking plan and an app that will inform you if you have come into contact with an infected person will be developed. The hygiene and spacing rules will remain of fundamental importance and must also be respected in the future. Particularly at-risk people should as far as possible continue to stay at home.

Protection of workers particularly at risk

The gradual recovery of the activities of certain service providers and businesses must go hand in hand with the full protection of workers at particular risk. The Federal Council therefore clarified the definition of both this category of persons and the necessary protective measures.

Employers are obliged to allow workers who are particularly at risk to fulfil their work obligations from home, if necessary, by assigning them alternative work. If their presence on site is indispensable, the employer must protect them by adapting internal procedures or at their place of work.

Particularly at-risk workers can refuse a job assigned to them if they consider their health risks too high. If it is not possible to make them work from home or on site, the employer places them on leave with continued payment of the salary. In these cases, a medical certificate may certify that the worker belongs to the category of people at particular risk.

In consideration of the epidemiological situation in Ticino, the Federal Council has also authorised the Canton Ticino to extend the restrictions imposed in certain sectors of the economy until April 26th.

