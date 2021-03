In just 3 weeks Easter arrives and tourist season starts. «There are hotels that show that bookings are up and just a few rooms are still available, while others have an occupancy around 50%,« confirms Lorenzo Pianezzi, president of Hotelleriesuisse Ticino. «A very interesting and encouraging figure, especially given the general uncertainty». Just today, the Federal Council is expected to announce the next steps in the gradual reopening strategy. A final decision, however, will come from Bern next week, on March 19.

Nevertheless, the interest of Confederate tourists for Ticino is there and it is strong. «Compared to previous years - continues Pianezzi - the weather seems to be a completely irrelevant factor for our clients. Prior to COVID our researvations were based on weather reports before booking a room. This year, however, you can sense the great desire of people to leave no matter what the weather reports say. In short, there is a desire for a vacation».

«Easter, this year, could therefore mark the beginning of a very interesting season and the signals that are arriving are very encouraging», underlines Pianezzi. This is a very different situation from the one experienced last year, when Ticino had to face the health emergency caused by the coronavirus. We all remember those dramatic days, with the number of infections exploding and the pressure on hospitals growing stronger every day. The situation was so extreme that State Councillor Norman Gobbi launched an appeal in Swiss German to Confederate tourists: «Don’t come to Ticino». «Today the epidemiological situation appears to be more under control and, with all the necessary precautions, people can and must return to live the holiday aspect». The appeal is therefore «to come to our canton, while respecting all those hygienic-sanitary norms that we have learned well to know».

Playing at home

So far, those who have already booked a room in Ticino for the Easter period «are primarily customers from German-speaking Switzerland. But tourists from the French-speaking part of Switzerland have also joined us. Last year, in fact, we registered strong growth in the Romandie market, and we can expect a similar trend for 2021». «our reference market will remain the domestic one this year as well, given the instability generated by the pandemic at European and international level.»

«Figures under control»

«During the last weeks the contagions have remained under control. Wednesday the new cases were 94 and yesterday 72, so despite a certain increase, the figures are still below one hundred. The numbers are therefore manageable, especially since, at least for the moment, the situation in hospitals seems to be calm, with a very low number of new admissions. Faced with these numbers, we expect the Federal Council to ease up. The reopenings could also concern the restaurant sector, with the possibility of using at least the external terraces of the premises. And if restaurateurs are quivering to get back to work and not miss the start of the season, hoteliers have one more option on their side. «The canton allows hotels without their own restaurant to enter into agreements with establishments located nearby, so that they can accommodate the hotel’s clientele.» Those that do not have an internal restaurant, Pianezzi explains, «are a good number in our Canton, so thanks to this possibility we can overcome the problem of closures»

According to RTS, the Federal Department of the Interior is working on various scenarios. Among them would also be the authorization to hold cultural or sporting events, cinemas and concerts for a limited audience that must remain seated and wear a mask. The maximum limit of participants in a private meeting could also be raised to ten. Berset would not give in on telework either: given that increased mobility is considered a critical factor, the obligation to work from home for those companies where this is possible without a «disproportionate burden» should remain.

