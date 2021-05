The airline easyJet closed the first half of the 2020-21 financial year (ended March 31) with a loss of £701 million (895 million francs), compared to a red of 193 million in the same period of 2020.

Passenger numbers fell 89% to 4.1 million. Restrictions to contain coronavirus infections are weighing on the accounts. Given the level of near-term uncertainty, the company has decided not to provide financial estimates for the full year.

Total revenues fell 90% to £240 million, compared with £2.4 billion in the same period in 2020. In contrast, the group’s core costs, excluding fuel, fell 59% to £844 million.

Still, the company is looking optimistically to the future. «With leisure travel taking off again in the UK earlier this week and with so many European governments easing restrictions to open up travel again we are poised to significantly increase our flights for the summer with the aim of maximizing the opportunities we see in Europe,« says CEO Johan Lundgren.

«Over the past six months,« adds the executive, «we have successfully undertaken a major restructuring and cost reduction process, as well as maintained an investment balance sheet with significant liquidity and managed our cash consumption better than expected. This has resulted in results in line with expectations.»

