Often managers are often discovered making mistakes which cause particularly heavy damage. We are talking about economic and financial crimes in Switzerland: according to an annual study by the consultancy firm KPMG, the ‘Forensic Fraud Barometer. In 2019 white-collar workers caused double the damage compared to 2018. Public institutions and private customers have been particularly targeted.

In practice, economic crimes throughout the Confederation led to losses of CHF 363 million last year. Compared to the previous year (166 million) the sum increased by 118%, although the cases handled by the Swiss courts remained almost unchanged (48 against 50 in 2018).

The average amount of crimes more than doubled compared to the previous year, from around 3.3 million francs to 7.7 million. In one case out of five, the damage exceeded ten million damage.

However, as KPMG points out - these are only the reported cases: from experience, usually the number of undeclared cases that therefore do not end up in court and fall outside the statistics is much higher.

‘It’s true’ - explained Paolo Bernasconi a Ticino lawyer - ‘The barometer is certainly useful but it has one major flaw, that it relies only on the sentencing sentences reported by the media and not on the complaints, which would instead provide a very different picture’. As in the case in Ticino. According to KPMG, it is the least affected region with a single registered case (for a damage of over 2.63 million), while in Bellinzona - seat of the Federal Criminal Court (TPF) - three cases were dealt for damages amounting to 53.1 millions. ‘In Ticino, the rain of complaints for fraud or embezzlement against customers has been growing steadily for years. Without forgetting the numerous cases that end with a decree of abandonment because the culprit has fled abroad or because a person’s guilt cannot be established. So to say that there was only one case can be misleading. It is also said that with the quarantine in Ticino the number of crimes has decreased: this only applies to thefts, while scams are proceeding as before. On the other hand, we have a very internationalized economy, not an agro-pastoral one, so it is enough to close the borders to keep the thieves away’.

In addition to organised crime and employees, it is above all the company executives who have tried to get rich wrong: with scams for 136 million they caused far greater damage, among other things ten times compared to the previous year. ‘Employees and managers were responsible for almost half of all cases last year and over half of the total crimes’ says KPMG’s Anne van Heerden.

‘There is not much wonder - Bernasconi comments -: especially in the tertiary sector, where high bonuses are paid, quick profit is preferred rather than internal control, which is not listened to in this way. Not to mention that even in secondary school there are colossal scams that are discovered too late’.

A good part of the economic scams is linked to cybercrime, but very few cases come to court. As Bernasconi explains, it is very difficult to identify the culprits - who are frequently found in the countries of the East, the Gulf or in England, where assistance with the Swiss authorities does not work.

Switzerland is also often accused of being little deterrent when it comes to economic crimes. ‘It’s true - Bernasconi concludes -. The rules are there, but there is a lack of prevention, often those who have permits are checked but not those who are active in financial abusiveness. Then the trials are too slow, most arrive in court after five years, when the victims and criminals are perhaps not even in Switzerland anymore. As a result, the sanctions become much milder, in addition where the sentence is very late, the victims are no longer compensated. And finally, international cooperation is unfortunately still unsatisfactory’.

