‘The coronavirus crisis is not yet over and a difficult winter is expected’ sums up Economiesuisse in a statement today. After the collapse of activities in the spring the economic situation of many companies improved during the summer. A fifth of the interviewees, however, spoke of worsening situations particularly in the export field and also in the internal market, companies in sectors impacted and have not yet authorised to resume their activities or that are subject to rigid restrictions, such as the branch of events, travel agencies or catering.

The immediate future doesn’t look rosy. The difficulties regarding domestic sales had decreased significantly in the summer, but will likely increase again over the next two months Economiesuisse predict and even export markets have not yet recovered.

The number of absences from work has already significantly increased, as more people are affected by quarantine and isolation measures. Especially in companies where it is absolutely necessary to work in a team (for example in the assembly of machines) there is a risk that entire teams will be absent if a team member exhibits symptoms.

Supply chains, on the other hand, currently pose fewer problems for businesses. One difficulty is that, for obvious reasons, some suppliers do not guarantee availability or delivery dates. This complicates the planning of orders for semi-finished products. The situation remains volatile: it is to be expected that other regions will soon be subject to restrictions due to Covid-19.

If from the point of view of gross domestic product most sectors seem to have overcome the worst, the economic crisis will become more evident for the population in the colder months, Economiesuisse is convinced: layoffs, company closures and bankruptcies will increase when support measures such as coronavirus loans and reduced work expire.

The survey was conducted in collaboration with the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) between 17 and 23 September 2020. It was attended by 268 people from all regions of Switzerland, as well as 28 associations that took part in consolidated form, on behalf of their industry.

