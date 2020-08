Measures taken by the government to avoid a wave of corporate failures linked to the coronavirus pandemic seem to have paid off: between March and July, the number of companies that went out of business decreased by 21% compared to the same period in the 2019. This is indicated by a study by the Economic Research Center of the ETH Zurich (KOF) and the Bisnode B&D consulting office.

In crafts and construction, the number of bankruptcies dropped by an average of 32%, the study indicates. However, they remind us that the situation cannot be called rosy and that the recession is evident across all regions.

At the cantonal level, there are significant differences. The number of bankruptcies has halved in Ticino, but has fallen by only 10% in central Switzerland, a statement read. Statistics also show an increase in cases in Valais between June and July, but this is not considered significant.

From a sectoral point of view, it is the wholesale and retail trade that are particularly affected. The hotel industry and tourism have held up well, which is only half a surprise according to specialists from KOF and Bisnode. These two sectors have suffered from the restrictions imposed by the authorities, but have made extensive use of the so-called Covid-credits.

Facilitated access to reduced work - one of the measures to support the economy decided by the Federal Council - has thus made it possible to avoid a good number of bankruptcies. However, this is not an all-clear, warn KOF and Bisnode: some closures have only been postponed.

The authors of the study also point out that during previous economic crises the number of business failures did not change suddenly, but rather gradually. They also point out that these numbers are very volatile from month to month.

