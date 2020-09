Business and personal

‘This is a social plan - explains Franco Polloni, head of EFG Switzerland and Italy - for the period 2020-2023. The social plan was signed in 2017 and it expired at the end of 2019 has since been renewed twice, first until the end of March and then until the end of June. At the same time we have negotiated the new agreement. At this time we do not foresee mass layoffs in Switzerland; on the other hand we plan the business, not the staff level. Much, also with regard to personnel, will depend, as always, on business development and the ability to express good profitability. In the meantime, with this new agreement, we want to give our employees a more secure framework, even for cases in which the bank is forced to implement new specific measures. It is a voluntary agreement, reflecting EFG’s position as a socially responsible employer. In this sense, the collaboration with ASIB has led to a shared solution for the benefit of all parties’.

Franco Polloni: ‘This is a voluntary agreement, to give our collaborators greater safety in the event of timely measures’ - Natalia Ferrara: ‘We are satisfied as it is an even more interesting social plan than the previous one, the healthy partnership allows us to find solutions’

‘We are satisfied - says Natalia Ferrara, head of ASIB Ticino - of this agreement, it is in fact an even more social plan than the previous one. For example, we have focused on maintaining early retirement, providing more generous financial measures for workers of more mature age, with a long service status, without forgetting families with children, and guaranteeing, retraining and accompaniment procedures for the search for a new job. by a specialised company, which will work in collaboration with ASIB and the bank. If there are individual dismissals, everyone will receive support: all parties will work hard to help those concerned find a new job’.

The relevance of Ticino

At the end of 2016, the EFG group had a total staff of 3,572 employees. With the 2017-2019 business plan there was a reduction of 477 employees, but the workforce actually decreased in the period of 377, because in the meantime the newly acquired Australian Shaw joined the group with 100 employees. . At the end of June 2020, the workforce was 3,127 employees. The group did not disclose the disaggregated data by geographic area, but according to reliable estimates the employees at the same date were in Switzerland about 1,200, of which about 600 in Ticino.

‘The new agreement, which like the previous one - says Franco Polloni - is valid for the whole of Switzerland, was negotiated in Ticino, which is the largest office for our group, where many of our collaborators have significant seniority. In Ticino and in addition to the private banking part, we have important service centres for the entire group. Ticino will remain an important area for EFG also in the future. It should also be noted that the proposed sale of the Lugano building in Palazzo Botta has no influence on the activities and jobs. This is a real estate optimisation, we will have space in Lugano for the development of our activities’’.

Physical locations and teleworking

During these months of coronavirus, EFG has also extensively organised forms of teleworking and today the group, while keeping in mind the importance of the physical location, draws a positive balance in this regard. ‘We have safeguarded our collaborators - says Polloni - and at the same time we have protected customer assets and defended the bank’s activities’. ‘As a trade association - says Ferrara - we find both the advantages and the risks of teleworking. The advantages are evident, especially in a situation such as that caused by the virus. Among the risks, we cannot fail to mention isolation. The best solution is a mixed system. It is undeniable that a healthy social partnership allows for better solutions for employees’.

