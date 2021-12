The Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Cantonal Police have announced that, as part of an anti-drug investigation between Lugano, Giubiasco, Gambarogno and Ascona eight people have been arrested. The suspects include five Albanian citizens between 24 and 39 years of age, a 50-year-old Italian citizen residing in Italy, as well as a 30 and a 50-year-old Swiss citizen living in the Lugano area. They are alleged to have been involved in a major network of cocaine smuggling between Albania, Italy and Ticino. In the course of the operation, which also involved the City Police of Lugano, the City Police of Bellinzona and the municipal police of Ascona and Minusio, 250 grams of the drug and several thousands of francs in cash were discovered and seized.