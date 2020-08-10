Eighteen year old drowns in Lake Baldegg

An 18-year-old Romanian boy drowned yesterday afternoon in Lake Baldegg - a small body of water in the locality of the same name in the canton of Lucerne. The young man was on the beach with some friends, he entered the water, lost his balance and disappeared among the waves. According to police reports, the boy was not a strong swimmer. The unfortunate was found at a depth of 6-8 meters, the police specify. Every attempt by the rescuers was in vain, the young man died at the scene of the accident.