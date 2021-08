The Canton of Valais has decided: no more masks at school. But only for kids under 16. Those in secondary schools (as well as teachers of all school levels) will have a choice: to either vaccinate or wear a mask. A differentiated practice that the head of the Department of Economy and Education Christophe Darbellay had presented a few weeks ago as the best approach to restore optimal teaching conditions, but which has raised many negative reactions, including that of the Valais data protection officer. The model is differentiated as follows. In the elementary school level, all pupils in the classes will be tested if at least two positive cases occur. No generalized quarantine but rather isolation only for pupils who test positive. In Lower Secondary, there will be generalized weekly salivary testing for six weeks from the start of school. It is projected to be 13,000 weekly tests at a total cost of half a million.

«In retrospect, we can say that today we would not do it again «. The Department of Education stressed that the decision to systematically test young people under 16 years of age corresponds to the directives of the Federal Office of Health; for those over 16, «it is a matter of individual responsibility». «We will not carry out checks at the entrances to secondary schools: we’ re not police officers» - stated Darbellay - specifying, however, that if an unvaccinated teacher is the cause of contagion in a class «he will have to assume his responsibilities before the law». As soon as it was announced, the decision of the Valais Education Department provoked a controversial debate. Several lawyers and Sébastien Fanti, the Swiss delegate for data protection, criticised in particular the fact that class teachers in the upper secondary school were responsible for compiling a list of the names of both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and sending it to the health authorities. A measure in violation of medical confidentiality. In an effort to quell the controversy, the canton was forced to find a solution at the last minute (schools in the German-speaking districts start this week). The director of the school of the Canton of Valais, Jean Philippe Lonfat, illustrated its contents in recent days. «Each student will hand the class teacher a sealed envelope containing a dated document in which he indicates whether he meets the conditions of the COVID certificate, along with a copy of an ID. The teacher will place the individual envelopes in a sealed envelope that will be forwarded to the Canton doctor. Only he will be authorized to open it in case of need. This procedure - said Lonfat enables compliance with data protection and has been approved by the privacy delegate. The alternative was the obligation of a mask for everyone». The cantonal director of the school has specified that «the system is based on individual responsibility: checks will be made only in case of serious problems to avoid clusters». With this solution, Valais is convinced of being able to reconcile the reasons of health policy, those of educational policy and those of data protection. As well as respect for the principle of personal responsibility.