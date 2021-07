Additional funding for electric mobility and renewal of the vehicle fleet in Ticino. The State Council has dismissed the message for the allocation of another 11 million francs intended specifically to encourage the purchase of fully electric vehicles, and the development of electric charging equipment at home and at work, as well as the purchase of the latest generation vehicles linked to the withdrawal from service of vehicles with high CO2 emissions and pollutants.

Two years since the executive decree of June 19, 2019 regarding incentives for the purchase of all-electric cars and for installing charging stations came into force, the framework credit of CHF 3 million is approaching depletion. As of July 1, 2021, there are a total of 1,181 cars and 756 charging stations being incentivized, for a total amount of nearly 2.74 million francs disbursed.

In view of the impact generated by the mobility sector, responsible for about one third of energy consumption and CO2 emissions, and the desire to move towards a 100% renewable society, the State Council in its meeting of July 7, 2021 approved a message to provide a new credit of 11 million francs in favor of sustainable mobility for private citizens.

The financing provided for the purchase of fully electric vehicles, as well as cars, is also extended to the purchase of new motorcycles, quadricycles and tricycles fully electric with maximum speeds above 45 km / h, which increasingly offer a viable alternative to the use of cars. For cars, an additional contribution to the sale of at least the same amount of the cantonal incentive will continue to be requested, which will benefit the buyer.

The intention of the new proposal is also to accelerate the replacement of the aging, high-CO2-emitting and highly polluting vehicle fleet. To this end, incentives will be made available for the registration of new vehicles of the latest generation linked to the decommissioning of cars, motorcycles, quadricycles and tricycles highly polluting, incentives that can be added to those for the purchase of electric vehicles.

Finally, it is planned to maintain incentives for the development of private recharging infrastructure, of fundamental importance for the gradual electrification of the vehicle fleet, encouraging the installation of recharging systems for electric vehicles at home or at employers’ premises.

This credit intends to consolidate and give continuity in time to the addresses of promotion of sustainable mobility, in particular of electric mobility. To this end, there is also the possibility of following up on requests for incentives for fully electric cars and charging stations that will be received after the exhaustion of the current credit of 3 million francs.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata