The volume of electronic waste generated globally has grown by 21%. A decidedly negative record, which we are all called to reverse in the shortest possible time. Obviously it is closely linked to the life cycle of devices, which abound in our homes and pockets. We are talking about an ever shorter duration and we are referring to practices that are not very virtuous both in the design phase and in the disposal phase. This is what emerges from the Global E-waste Monitor 2020 report . According to this study, the negative record was recorded in 2019, with 53.6 million tons of electronic waste(and an average of 7.3 kg of waste per person), consisting of telephones, computers, appliances, devices and other electronic gadgets. To make a comparison, we have produced waste for a total weight greater than the entire European adult population. But what one should think is that only 17% of the waste was destined for a process of recycling and recovery of materials, because, unfortunately, the rest ended up in landfills or incineration plants, with the well-known consequences in terms of impact. environmental and social.

Considering the geography of electronic waste, Asia appears to be the continent that produced the most waste in 2019, followed by the Americas and Europe - the unenviable record per capita is assigned with 16.2 kg per person, which becomes 23.4 kg in Switzerland , but, we can underline it with some pride, the Swiss Confederation have put in place the most effective systems for collection and recycling.

But the authors of the report are not very optimistic about the future that awaits us either. The forecast is that by 2030 the volume of electronic waste will double compared to that recorded only a few years ago. In 2014. It must also be said that the issue is closely linked to a general improvement in the conditions of the middle class globally .

The report also notes that the damage is and will also be economic . In just twelve months, 50 tons of mercury and materials such as gold, copper, iron and other minerals used in electronic devices were lost, valued at 57 billion dollars.

The main culprits for this mass of waste are small appliances , such as video cameras, toys, toasters and razors, which account for 32% of the share discarded. Kitchen appliances and copiers account for another 24%. The list continues with various types of screens (including monitors), smartphones and even photovoltaic panels. It is this last type of waste that could constitute an increasingly greater problem in the future, when, following the introduction of more efficient technologies, the owners will begin to dispose of the panels currently installed on the roofs of homes.

