The Board of Directors of the Ente Ospedaliero Cantonale (EOC) has appointed engineer Emanuele Dati as the new director of Lugano Regional Hospital. «Chosen from a shortlist of valuable candidates having honored the call for applications, Eng. Dati will be called to lead the Lugano Regional Hospital through the demanding challenges of the post-pandemic era and in a developing context, as the reference hospital of Sottoceneri and MAS (Highly Specialized Medicine) at the cantonal level, as well as the reference site for the Master in Human Medicine,« highlighted the EOC in a statement. «Lugano is also home to well-known institutes, such as Clinical Neuroscience and Pharmacology. The addition of the Cardiocentro Institute to the EOC and the natural proximity of the Ospedale Civico will also bring many projects of integration to the Lugano site. Finally, the Civico site will now become the most important site of the EOC and will remain so for the next few years.