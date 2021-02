Employment in Switzerland suffers the impact of the coronavirus crisis: in the fourth quarter of 2020 the number of jobs stood at 5.14 million, 0.4% less than in the same period of 2019, with a loss of

23, 000 jobs. Ticino has been the most affected with a reduction of -4.4%, a loss of 10,000 jobs.

According to data released today by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), all the other areas of the country suffered moderate decreases, with a negative maximum of -0.8% - in Eastern Switzerland, which also includes Grisons there was a positive value (+ 0.8%).

Returning to the national sphere, the decline was more marked for women (-0.6%, - a figure of 14,000 places) than for men (-0.3%, -9,000). At the level of individual economic branches, the -15.2% per year of hotels and restaurants stand out, equal to 41,000 fewer jobs, as well as -7.8% of the research, selection and supply of personnel segment (-10 ‘000 seats). Significant drops were also observed in manufacturing activities (-8000 jobs; -1.2%) and construction (-6000 jobs; -1.6%). On the other hand, the health and social assistance sectors (+21,000; + 2.8%), as well as the retail sector (+7,000; + 2.3%), grew.

Calculated net of seasonal variations, total employment in the period October-December marked an increase of 0.1% compared to July-September (+6,000 seats), with growth in the services sector (+ 0.4%, + 14’000) which is offset by the decline in the secondary branch (-0.3%, -3000). Expressed in full-time equivalents, the volume of jobs in the fourth quarter amounted to a total of 4.0 million jobs (-0.4% on an annual basis).

The impact of the crisis can also be seen on the vacancies, down to 65’400, with a loss of 12’600 compared to the same period in 2019 (-15%). Among other things, the manufacturing sectors in particular suffer (-23%) as well as accommodation and restaurant services (-33%).

Employment prospects have blurred, notes the FSO on the basis of surveys relating to the propensity of companies to expand the workforce. The relative indicator fell (on an annual basis) by 2.4% to 1.01 points, with a negative record in the hotel and restaurant sector (0.89 points, -10.9%). At the regional level, Ticino has the worst data, with 0.98 points, and a stronger than average contraction, equal to -2.9%.

