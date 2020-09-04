Energy - great technological advances - but the future remains to be played

Throughout history, every industrial revolution has been caused by a new energy source. Where are we today? We asked Maurizio Barbato, professor at the SUPSI Innovative Technologies Department.

Lately discussions around nuclear power have been reanimating. Why?

The answer starts from afar and that is from the energy consumption of our planet. Today fossil fuels (oil, coal and natural gas) cover 84% of primary energy consumption - which is understood as the source of all other forms of energy such as electricity, gasoline, hydrogen. The gap with renewable energies (solar, wind, geothermal, biomass) is enormous: these represent only 5% of the total. Fossil fuels are the major source of CO2 and excess CO2 is the scientifically established cause of climate change. In this scenario, a source that does not produce CO2 in the electricity production phase represents a possible solution. For this reason, the production of electricity from primary nuclear sources is now again considered among the possible technologies that can be adopted.

After major investments, we are realising that alternative energies are not such a ‘simple’ solution. Can you explain why?

It is important to avoid misunderstandings: renewables are essential and investing in them remains a global priority; however, they are ‘a solution’ and not ‘the solution’. The numbers are cruel but they show us the reality: 84% versus 5%. In ten or twenty years we will not be able to easily reverse these two figures. We need to work a lot with other solutions if we want to maintain energy consumption and the rate of growth we are used to. Some of the renewable energies have prices per kWh that can try to compete with fossil fuels (wind and solar photovoltaics for example), but they have two problems: stochasticity (they are not available continuously and depend on weather conditions) and they have a low power density.

they are ‘a solution’ and not ‘the solution’

Can you give us an example?

‘Let’s take a case of ‘domestic’ nuclear power: the Leibstadt power station occupies an area of ​​0.24 km2 (including parking lots) and produces an electrical power of 1.2 GW for 11 months a year. A solar power plant (CSP or photovoltaic panels) to produce the same power needs an area ranging from 15 to 50 km2 and, in addition, production will not be constant over 24 hours or even 12 months’.

What are the most promising technologies in nuclear power?

‘Nuclear power generation technology has come to a notable halt in the West. Its expansion prospects were greatest before Chernobyl (1986). Consider that in the previous five years, 128 new reactors have begun to produce, while in the five years before Fukushima those activated were only 14. If we add to this that the new technology that was to revive the European nuclear industry, based on reactors of III generation EPR, proved to be much more demanding and expensive than expected, we understand the concrete difficulties. Nuclear fission technology is the only existing non-renewable technology that guarantees CO2-neutral electricity production. If we look to the future, a technological evolution is that of the 4th generation Small Modular Reactors (SMR), reactors that in case of failure of an element, even a critical one, are able to ‘shut down’ autonomously, guaranteeing what is called passive safety, that is, without the need for human intervention. Furthermore, they use nuclear fuel much better than traditional thermal reactors and produce smaller quantities of radioactive waste ».

Realistically how long will it take before these new technologies provide commercially competitive energy?

‘For SMR reactors 10-15 years. The technology has been known and established for decades, but the engineering, especially due to the need for special materials, is not yet at the right level of maturity. This means that we could soon have numerous experimental reactors, but we will still have to wait for ready systems for the production and trade of energy’.

Is there any hope that nuclear technologies can solve the global warming problem?

‘Many cite nuclear fusion as a solution to clean nuclear energy. Indeed, this technology promises intrinsically safe reactors (also capable of turning themselves off in case of failure, becoming ‘harmless’) and that do not produce nuclear waste. Unfortunately, I am 56 years old, will not be able to see the production of electricity for civil use with this technology. This is not only a problem for my engineering curiosity, but it also means that the merger will not be of any help in resolving global warming: it will reach commercial maturity too late. As for SMR reactors, they could be one of the ways forward. However, we must be very careful: if we exclude the drastic reduction in the use of fossil fuels, and therefore of energy consumption, and we do not consider the change in eating habits, to date we do not have any technological weapon that, alone, can solve the problem of global warming. So, if we do not heavily implement those two measures, we will have to resort to everything we have available to limit CO2 emissions, which means, massive and distributed use of renewable sources, a widespread policy of saving and energy efficiency, the limitation of consumption of fossil energy sources and the use of those with a low greenhouse impact, therefore also of existing and new nuclear technologies’.

