Energy - great technological advances - but the future remains to be played

The EFG banking group has completed the integration of BSI and is aiming for a new phase of growth. The acquisition of the historic Ticino bank has also led to a redefinition of the overall workforce in recent years. Now the Zurich-based group, controlled by the Greek Latsis family and the Brazilian BTG Pactual, wants to implement its business expansion plan, while always keeping costs under control. An element in the framework of the group’s line is the new agreement for employees in Switzerland - negotiated with the Swiss Association of Bank Employees (ASIB) and the Personnel Commission, in force since July 1st.