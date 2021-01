Students and teachers of the Morbio Inferiore middle school have been placed in quarantine after 3 positive cases for Covid-19 have been found, of which at least two are attributable to the English variant of the virus, reported by . The Department of Health and Social Affairs (DSS) and the Department of Education, Culture and Sports (DECS).

The school will be active remotely from the 20 to 29 January. The situation recorded at the Morbio Inferiore site is unique so far - the authorities specify - there are no other comparable cases either in Mendrisiotto or in the rest of the Canton.

On Saturday, the Cantonal Doctor’s Office received confirmation that two of the students of the Morbio Inferiore middle school who recently tested positive for coronavirus, have the British mutation of the virus. The active search for the strain, notoriously more contagious, was started after 13 positive cases were found in the same institution and in different classes from 7 January to yesterday. The geographical proximity to Balerna, where the English variant was confirmed on Thursday in a home for the elderly, has evidently strengthened the suspicion of an epidemiological link, later verified in the environmental investigation underway on these two outbreaks.

The DECS, has ordered the closure of the school for the next two weeks. All students (about 500) and teachers (about seventy) are placed in quarantine. All of them will be offered the opportunity to undergo a screening test for free over the next few days: the outcome of this sweep test will allow to identify any other asymptomatic cases and thus act promptly to limit the spread of the most contagious variant of the virus. The authorities appeal to everyone’s sense of responsibility so that adherence to the test (free and voluntary) can be as high as possible, and consequently effective in terms of reducing the spread of the virus in the community.

Lessons are suspended until Tuesday, and from Wednesday 20 January they will resume remotely until 29 January. On Monday, the school management will arrange everything necessary to ensure the continuation of the digital lessons. At the same time, from tomorrow afternoon the parents of the students who have indicated the need to borrow a computer will be able to collect them directly at the school.

As a precaution, the «white week» for a middle school class in Balerna, which should have started on Monday, was also canceled.

All the families directly affected by these measures, as well as the teachers, were informed via email from their respective school management.

Taking note of the situation, as a further precautionary measure, the Council of State has decided to ban sports activities with physical contact and those in closed spaces also to children and young people up to 16 years. The measure concerns the Mendrisio district for the period from 18 to 31 January. Although we are aware that these activities are precious for physical and social well-being, in the next two weeks it is still a priority to reduce contacts and curb the spread of this new and more contagious variant of the virus.

