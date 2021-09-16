«Enough slaughter of dolphins and whales - the Danish government must intervene».

LA DOMENICA
Everything is as predicted: the decision of Bern to extend the requirement of the COVID certificate for inside restaurants, establishments for culture and leisure and all indoor events, with a couple of exceptions, has caused a surge of bookings to vaccinate. In one day, the number tripled, including in our canton. No passionate plea for responsibility on the part of governments, no well-founded alarm from scientists about the risks run by the unvaccinated, in the final analysis, has been more persuasive than the prospect of seeing their individual freedoms further restricted. To be able to access the inside of restaurants, now that a bit ‘of cool, especially in the evening, has arrived, or be able to cheer your favorite team: these were the right chords to tap in order to bring «down» the undecided.