As of today, the mandatory test to enter Switzerland for people who have not been vaccinated or who have recovered from COVID-19 comes into force, irrespective of the means of transport used and the countries of origin. Some exceptions are foreseen in particular for border crossers.

Rapid antigenic or PCR tests are permitted but not self-tests and the provision also applies to those crossing the border on foot or by bicycle.

Following a period of at least four to seven days, persons who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 or who have not been infected and have recovered from it will have to undergo a second test at their own expense and the result will have to be reported to the competent cantonal service.

All individuals crossing the border on entry - including those who are vaccinated and those who have been cured - are required to fill out the SwissPLF Entry Form so that the cantons can conduct spot checks to verify that the new regulations are being met. Children under the age of 16 are exempt from the test, but not from the form.

Exceptions

However, there are a few exceptions: cross-border commuters, non-stop cross-border commuters, professional transporters of goods or persons and persons entering «from regions bordering Switzerland with which there is a close economic, social and cultural exchange» are exempt from the SwissPLF test and form.

Fines

Anyone who does not comply with the new provisions may be fined: 200 francs in case of lack of health certificate, 100 francs for an unfilled form. Controls will be carried out «according to risk»; there will be no systematic checks at customs.

Certificate for foreigners

As of today, all persons who have received an approved vaccine from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) abroad will also be able to obtain a Swiss COVID certificate. In addition to those already approved in Switzerland - Moderna, Pfizer/BioNtech and Johnson & Johnson - this also applies to the product of AstraZeneca.

