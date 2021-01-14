Enzo Lucibello: «It is imperative to help those most in need»

From January the 18th all shops, excluding those selling basic necessities, will have to remain closed. «We take note of it», Enzo Lucibello commented the president of the Association of Ticino’s large distributors (DISTI) «For large-scale distribution it is a two-sided medal: on the one hand the food sector which can remain open, employ people and generate turnover and on the other all the others who are obliged to stop».

In essence, all the precautions that were taken last March will be implemented again: the individual shops affected by the measures will close their doors. Whilst in department stores the areas affected by the Berne measure will be isolated and the ban will be introduced.

Nothing new, therefore, but for Lucibello it is now imperative «that aid be given to those who need it most, especially small traders». In times of closure, fixed costs are particularly important. «In the past, some businesses had dissolved their reserves to meet them and now another blow could be harmful». The risk, confirms the president of DISTI, is that in the absence of quick help «many shops will be forced to close forever».

Silvio Tarchini: The decision penalizes us, but we accept it

«We take note of what the Federal Council has decided, that if it has opted for this solution it has its reasons. Of course it is crippling for us. We were already closed for 2 months and now we will have to do it for another 6 weeks. But we accept what the authorities have decided». FoxTown “remained afloat” in the summer - despite a logical decline in turnover - thanks to Swiss-German and Swiss-French customers. «With the borders closed - said Silvio Tarchini - clearly the Italian, Chinese, Russian, etc. customers have disappeared». The lion’s share therefore fell to the residents but now they are no longer there.

Who can open

This is the list of the types of sale that are exempt from the closure obligation contained in the Ordinance on measures to combat the COVID-19 epidemic in the particular situation:

1 - grocery stores and other shops, insofar as they sell food or other basic necessities and everyday items

2 - pharmacies, drugstores and shops for medical aids, such as glasses and hearing aids

3 - the points of sale of telecommunication service operators

4 - repair and maintenance shops such as laundries, tailors, shoemakers, key duplication services, car repair shops and bicycle shops, as they offer a repair service

5 - hobby and gardening shops, as well as hardware stores, for hobby and gardening items

6 - the flower shops

7 - gas stations

8 - the markets for livestock and livestock for slaughter in the open

