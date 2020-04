EOC hospitals resumed inpatient and outpatient activities yesterday, which had been suspended following the COVID emergency. They reopen the operating units of Civico, San Giovanni and OBV. Hospitals la Carità e l’Italiano remain closed for non COVID patients.

Dr. Ferrari, what does this mean?

“Having repealed Article 10a of the Federal Ordinance, ordinary activities may be resumed, both accumulated, related to cancelled or postponed operations, and outpatient activities. To what extent? It will depend on the capacity of the hospital. In short, it will be necessary to dispose of elective surgery and, at the same time, deal with the activity that will be created progressively. This requires coordinated and prompt planning, optimising available resources. In light of the coronavirus, this is not a return to as it was before, because some dynamics have changed. Just think of the number of people in the waiting room, the order in which appointments will have to be planned. The management of the meeting with the patient, who will have to respect the timetables, will also change.”

Could many patients have overlooked some ailments?

“It is indeed important to remember that during these weeks many patients could not be attended to as previously. There are some chronic conditions that during this period have not been well managed due to the COVID-19 contingencies. The risk, already previously known, is that after an epidemic the problems of unrelated conditions will increase, conditions that are managed without adequate consistency. We therefore expect an increase in non-COVID cases in the near future, which will further exert pressure on the healthcare system. The same applies to the resumption of activities on construction sites. More pressure on time also means an increase in the risk of accidents and injuries, and therefore of patients requiring emergency care.”

Some patients may be afraid to return to the hospital for “normal” operations.

“We organise ourselves in such a way that the risk of contagion is minimised, staggering appointments to begin with and ensuring social distancing between patients. What is encouraging is that the number of on-site hospital acquired COVID infections has been surprisingly low. This is proof that with well-educated staff the probability of a contagion remains low. I’m not saying it’s zero, but still very low. Of course, the recommendations defined in this sense must be respected.”

Do you imagine this modus operandi resisting also beyond the virus?

“There are rules of behaviour - hygiene, distancing - which we currently consider as a consequence of COVID but which in reality, if maintained, could lead to a different way of life, with possible long-term benefits, also considering the possibility of a future new pandemic.”

The ban on hospital visits remains in force at the moment.

“The Federal Council explained that it would decide on May 11 So I imagine then for that date it will then make provisions. Visits are an important part of a patient’s recovery. Healing also comes from mental health, from social contact with loved ones.”

Like the relationship between grandparents and grandchildren. Hugs permitted, Koch said.

“That’s reasonable. We’re starting to learn about this coronavirus now. We initially thought it was passed on like flu. And we all know that children are the primary carrier of the flu. With the EOLAB we have taken more than nine thousand swabs: the bands between zero and 9 years old and between 10 and 19 years old have much lower rates of infection than adults and elderly people. The children seem almost protected from this coronavirus. And if they don’t get it, they can’t spread it. We’re not talking of an absence of risk, but we can say that much less than 10% of those swabbed were positive. Among the over-80s, almost 40%.”

How much will the new equilibrium established as of yesterday still depend on the coronavirus?

“First of all, it must be said that, according to the past coronavirus experience we have, this could also have a seasonality, a bit like flu. We can therefore now expect a drop in new infections and then a resumption of cases in the autumn, with the return of a colder and wetter climate. This is an unknown factor. And now the virus is disappearing, not because the majority of the population has developed immune defences, but because of restrictive measures. And this means that the reopening represents a major risk, that the virus will circulate again. We must therefore keep an eye on the situation, be prepared, in the face of a possible further increase in cases of infection, to put the system that has been set up in recent weeks back on track. The numbers are dropping, but that doesn’t mean we can consider the problem finished.”

