Listed companies will need to make an effort to ensure that women are better represented on management and boards starting in 2021. Among the new laws in force since 2021, there are several that directly affect businesses.

As Switzerland prepares to celebrate 50 years of women’s right to vote, the reform of the law on joint stock companies introduces various provisions in favor of equality in companies. Large listed companies will have to become more feminine: at least 30% women will have to be on the boards of directors and 20% will have to be in management.

However, no penalties are envisaged: the approximately 250 potentially affected companies will simply have to explain why they have not achieved the set objectives. They will have five years to change the composition of the boards and ten years for the management.

Again as a result of the reform of the law on joint stock companies, those operating in the extraction sector (of minerals, oil, gas, forests) will now have to prepare an annual report on payments made to governments. There are also provisions to combat abusive remuneration or changes in capital.

Companies will benefit from savings of 14 million francs thanks to the reductions in fees provided for by the commercial register. This reform will also make it possible to systematically use the AVS number as an identification number. Currently, the data is entered in a decentralized manner in the databases of the cantonal offices of the commercial register.

Companies will also save on radio and television fees: those with a turnover between 500,000 and 749,999 francs will pay 160 francs instead of 365 francs, those with revenues of less than 500,000 francs per year are exempt.

Public contracts will be awarded according to harmonized rules at national level and through more flexible procedures. Four types of procedures will be accepted: open (public call for tenders), selective (tenderers must first submit a request to participate), by invitation or by mutual agreement. Mixed modalities are not allowed.

