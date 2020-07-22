Ermotti: ‘COVID fraud is the price to pay for quick help’

The pandemic negatively impacted UBS’s results in the second quarter of this year, but less than expected. Pre-tax profit stood at 1.58 billion dollars (1.48 billion francs), with a decrease of 10% on an annual basis. The figure is however higher than the analysts’ expectations who expected a figure of 1.28 billion. For its part, net profit attributable to shareholders was $1.23 billion - down 11% (expectations were $932 million). Net profit for the first half reached 2.8 billion (+ 12%). How to judge the second quarter figures, and what are UBS’s strategies in the future? We asked the CEO, Sergio Ermotti .

The evaluation of the results - he says - is certainly positive, and we are satisfied. This is also the result of good diversification of activities, both at sector and geographical level, and of important investments in technology, which have allowed us to gain market share. In this period, the value of personal consultancy was also evident.

‘The drop compared to the profit of last year reflects the need to make more provisions on the basis of bad prospects for the near future. Our activity on the financing front has been intense. We have granted 3.2 billion COVID credits, and we are now almost at the end of the period in which they are granted - and there are already customers who are beginning to return them. In addition, in the first half of the year we also granted six billion ‘conventional’ loans to companies and individuals in Switzerland. So we believe we have made an important contribution to the Swiss economy’

‘As far as COVID credits are concerned we have noticed and reported some cases of fraud to the authorities, but this is not a trend. All in all it was the price to pay to be able to quickly disburse the loans, and it is acceptable’

UBS has announced that it has created the Hub for sustainable finance to satisfy investors’ growing interest in this sector. Why?

‘For us, sustainable finance - explains Ermotti - has been a strategic theme for over a decade. We have always invested heavily in the sector, as we understand that customers will show increasing interest in this issue. We are industry leaders and with the creation of the Hub we want to develop a more suitable structure to create added value for customers. By now the figures are important: in asset management alone this theme brings together 48 billion of investments, and I believe that the trend will continue in the future’.

‘A model that is catching on - he notes - is that of the home office. Currently about 80% of our collaborators work in this way, and in the future I can imagine that the share will remain between 20 and 30%. In fact, we have seen that the bank works very well, thanks also to the investments we have made in the past. However, there is a need for physicality and interaction between people, and in addition this 20-30% in smart working will not always be composed of the same people, but there may be a change. In short, given that our way of interacting with customers changes, our entire working model will probably change, and also the structure of the branches. However, we must always maintain a strong relationship with customers’.

‘For the rest of the year - he concludes - we know that there will be a strong recession. But it will be necessary to understand especially in the coming months what are the prospects for 2021. I believe that due to the geopolitical tensions we see in Asia and Europe and the elections in the USA, there will remain an important volatility in the financial markets. Which should support our activities. But the unknown impact of the recession will have on credit remains unknown’.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata